Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo man arrested after alleged shooting incident at Family Dollar store

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man after a report of gunshots at a store in Waterloo Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened at the Family Dollar located at 611 Broadway Street at about 7:48 p.m.

Officials said 23-year-old Tyler Williams was arrested for aggravated assault and vandalism.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said they made an additional arrest of one adult man upon further investigation. They did not release the man’s name.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Vigil planned for victims killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

People line-up down the street for free food provided as part of a Juneteenth Celebration in...
Iowa City to recognize Juneteenth as official city holiday for first time
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation announcing the city will officially observe...
Iowa City to recognize Juneteenth as official city holiday for first time
Gov. Reynolds to sign ‘Back the Blue’ bill
Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill which will strengthen legal protections for...
Gov. Reynolds to sign 'Back the Blue' bill