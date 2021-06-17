Waterloo man arrested after alleged shooting incident at Family Dollar store

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man after a report of gunshots at a store in Waterloo Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened at the Family Dollar located at 611 Broadway Street at about 7:48 p.m.

Officials said 23-year-old Tyler Williams was arrested for aggravated assault and vandalism.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said they made an additional arrest of one adult man upon further investigation. They did not release the man’s name.

