Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women

Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.(Source: US Mint)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Poet and author Maya Angelou, America’s first woman in space and a revered Cherokee Nation leader are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.

The new four-year American Women Quarters Program celebrates women’s accomplishments and contributions to the United States’ development and history, according to the U.S. Mint.

Under the program, the mint will issue up to five new designs each year from 2022 to 2025. Honorees will be from a variety of fields and from ethnically, racially and geographically diverse backgrounds, the mint says.

Those chosen for the first year are:

— Angelou, celebrated poet and memoirist

— Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief

— Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement

— Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space

— Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Mankiller’s husband, Charlie Soap, expressed gratitude for Mankiller’s inclusion in the program, saying her influence and leadership made her a fitting choice.

Mankiller became one of the United States’ most visible Native American leaders during her 10 years as chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, from 1985 to 1995. She died in 2010.

“We thank the U.S. Mint for recognizing Wilma and the other recipients for such an honor,” Soap told Indian Country Today. “Wilma was a humble, spiritual, great leader whose leadership was not only for Cherokee people but for all women and races. The real value of this coin is the inspiration it brings to Indian people and women everywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Severe thunderstorm watch for northern viewing areas
Severe thunderstorm watch for northern viewing areas
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Friend of Cedar Rapids shooting suspect speaks
Friend of Cedar Rapids shooting death suspect speaks