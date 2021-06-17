Strong Storms Possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms likely tonight. An approaching cold front pushes through the state triggering the rainfall chance. Severe weather is certainly possible with high wind, hail, and heavy rain our primary threats. Behind the front, quiet weather takes over through Saturday. Sunday a second storm moves through with an additional chance for showers and storms. Cooler weather moves in for the early part of the week, dropping highs into the 70s and lows in the 40s. Stay weather aware tonight.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.