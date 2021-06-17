Show You Care
Severe storms possible this evening, overnight

By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team is monitoring the potential for severe weather Thursday evening into early Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Thursday across northeast Iowa.

“The heat and humidity have created an unstable atmosphere, conditions that are favorable for thunderstorm development. Some of the storms that develop could be severe,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “The primary threats are strong, damaging winds up to 80 m.p.h. and large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Brief heavy rainfall is also possible with some thunderstorms. The threat for tornadoes remains low, however, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.”

Storms are expected to develop during the evening hours and continue into the early morning hours in two rounds. The first round moves through this evening with a second-round forming after 9 p.m. Northeast Iowa is under an enhanced risk for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. The remainder of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area is under a slight risk.

After the storms, somewhat cooler conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday with another chance of storms possible on Sunday. Click here for the latest forecast.

