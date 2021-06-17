Show You Care
Police credit Muscatine citizens for stopping sexual assault, man arrested

Officers arrested 38-year-old Jeromy Griffith on charges of third degree sexual abuse and serious domestic assault.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine Police Department credits two citizens for their quick, alert actions that put a stop to a sexual assault on Wednesday.

Police said they had received a call from the two citizens who had been out for a walk when they saw a woman in a mobile home on Jeff Drive break a window and call out for help.

Officials said when they arrived, they found what appeared to be a sexual assault in progress.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Jeromy Griffith on charges of third degree sexual abuse and serious domestic assault.

Additional charges may be pending in this case. The incident remains under investigation.

