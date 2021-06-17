Show You Care
Montezuma softball team wears orange to remember Xavior Harrelson

Thursday marks three weeks since Xavior’s disappearance
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday marks three weeks since 11-year-old Xavier Harrelson was reported missing from his home in Montezuma.

The Montezuma softball team hosted Iowa Valley and sported orange ribbons throughout the game on Wednesday.

Many fans wore them as well.

Orange is Xavior’s favorite color, and it’s often seen in Montezuma, in front yards and on signs.

The team also wore all orange at batting practice and will continue to do so, with the safe return of Harrelson at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“These girls, they wanted to do something special tonight and just to make sure that they knew that hey were aware that were still very much Xavior’s in our thoughts and in our prayers every day, and they just want to make sure that everyone’s aware we are still thinking about him each and every day.”

