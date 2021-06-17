Marion’s Wildman doesn’t let disability stop him from playing baseball

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Hayden Wildman is now on freshman baseball team at Linn-Mar high school and isn’t letting his disability stop him.

“It’s awesome. it’s baseball every day now, except for the weekends it’s more baseball,” Wildman said.

“He is probably one of the hardest workers we have out here. Nose down head down he’s grinding every single day no matter what the drill is,”

Hayden pitches and plays first base for the Lions. The hardest part of the game for Hayden is bat speed and it something her works on daily.

“Most difficult thing for me is probably hitting. I don’t have as much strength as you would for two hands. You have to swing with one hand so you don’t have as much power,”

