Man who failed to show for DUI fatality sentencing sought

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in the drunken driving crash death of his sister-in-law is being sought by police after he skipped his sentencing hearing in southeastern Iowa’s Henry County Courthouse.

The Quad-City Times reports that an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Lorenzo Quintero, of Kewanee, after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

He was convicted last year of aggravated driving under the influence in an April 2017 crash that killed his sister-in-law, 27-year-old Gabina Garcia, of Kewanee, who was a passenger in his car.

Sentencing was reset for July 21. Quintero has been free on $20,000 bond since 2017.

