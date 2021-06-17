Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell pleads not guilty

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection with the murder of Breasia Terrell.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged in the killing of 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell, has formally entered a not guilty plea.

Henry Dinkins, 48, filed the not guilty plea on Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from an apartment in Davenport, shot her to death, and then hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

Dinkins waived his right to a preliminary hearing in May.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

Man who failed to show for DUI fatality sentencing sought
Fire, explosion force evacuation of 2 Marshalltown homes
Drought Monitor Update on June 17, 2021.
Drought conditions worsen across eastern Iowa
Bruce Teague (left) is sworn in as the new mayor of Iowa City at the Iowa City city hall...
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague to announce re-election campaign for city council spot
Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally