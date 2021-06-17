Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell pleads not guilty

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged in the killing of 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell, has formally entered a not guilty plea.

Henry Dinkins, 48, filed the not guilty plea on Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from an apartment in Davenport, shot her to death, and then hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

Dinkins waived his right to a preliminary hearing in May.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.