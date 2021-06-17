Judge calls Cedar Rapids man a “violent menace” at federal sentencing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Cedar Rapids man to 9 years in federal prison, calling him a “violent menace.”

Nyle Brocks, 28, pleaded guilty to Possessing a Firearm after a Domestic Violence Conviction.

United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams noted that Brocks had 16 prior state court convictions for violent offenses.

Williams told the Northern District of Iowa federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids that “every day Brocks was out of circulation was a slightly safer day for society in Cedar Rapids.”

Brocks was sentenced to 115 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Brocks is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jake Schunk and investigated by the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

