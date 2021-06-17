Show You Care
Iowa reports 6 COVID-19 death, 74 more cases Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 74 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

A total of 1,438,870 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,894 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,109 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,281 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,782,924 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 5.8 percent.

The state reported 75 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 10 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 18 patients in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

