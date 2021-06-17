Show You Care
Iowa City to recognize Juneteenth as official city holiday for first time

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation announcing the city will officially observe Juneteenth as a city holiday for this first time.

The signing happened during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“Juneteenth recognizes the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free: more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and 71 days after the Civil War ended,” the city said in a post on its website. “While Juneteenth has been commemorated in Iowa City for many years, it now replaces President’s Day as a recognized City holiday, to be observed annually on June 19.”

City Hall and other city facilities will be closed on Friday, June 18 because the holiday falls on a Saturday.

Read the full proclamation here.

This comes as President Biden is expected to sign a bill on Thursday making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. The House approved the bill on Wednesday.

