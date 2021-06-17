Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague to announce re-election campaign for city council spot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague said he plans to formally announce his campaign for re-election to the Iowa City city council ahead of the Juneteenth Block Party Celebration Thursday night.

The event will take place at Chauncey Swan Park, located at 415 East Washington Street, at 4:30 p.m.

Teague was first elected to the city council in 2018, and will be seeking a second term. He was elected to serve as Mayor by his council peers in January 2020.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.