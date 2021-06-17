Show You Care
Hot afternoon, strong to severe storms possible tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a hot afternoon after a few showers and storms moved through this morning. Highs will be well into the 90s with heat index values climbing to 100° or higher. If you work outside, make sure to take precautions by staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

A cold front pushes through the area later tonight and with fuel from the high heat, we have the potential for strong to severe storms. The main threats look to be damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall, but the tornado threat is not completely zero. Stay weather aware tonight & have multiple ways of getting alerts.

Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Another potential for storms on Sunday and then temperatures fall into the 70s next week.

