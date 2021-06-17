Heat causes severe road buckle on Highway 151, delays expected

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat has caused a severe road buckle on Highway 151/Amana RD SW, south of Fairfax.

The area affected is between Wright Brothers BLVD and St Patricks Rd SW, both the north and southbound lanes.

Traffic is expected to be delayed, as vehicles will have to take the shoulder to avoid the damaged roadway.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has been notified and will be sending out crews.

