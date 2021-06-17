Gov. Reynolds to sign ‘Back the Blue’ bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill which will strengthen legal protections for police in Iowa.

Lawmakers passed the bill last month. The bill will protect drivers who unintentionally hit protesters in the street during a protest.

It also increases the penalties for rioting and blocking roadways, and protects officers in these situations.

The governor is set to sign the bill this morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement regarding the bill:

“Republicans have been clear - we stand with Iowa’s men and women in law enforcement. This legislation supports law enforcement so they can confidently do their jobs when their communities need it most. The men and women in blue put their lives on the line every single time they are on duty, and too often now the loudest voices are demonizing them. To them I can confidently say, now, the voices of Iowans are being heard and they support you.”

On Wednesday, Reynolds signed a law cutting taxes and investing in mental health as well as child care and housing.

The governor said the tax reform law will save $100 million in property taxes across the state.

The new law drops the mental health levy in place since 1996 with the state taking over funding for those services.

This removes them from local property taxes. An income tax cut will start in January 2023.

The top individual income tax rate will drop from 8.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

The law will also phase out the inheritance tax by January 2025.

