Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

By Brian Tabick
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosive sign war is happening between a fireworks tent in Washington, Iowa and its neighbors.

The fight has even ended up in front of the city council.

David Robbs, the owner of World’s Cheapest Fireworks in Washington, has had his tent in a parking lot for the last three days, and in that time, the police were called six separate times. Robbs said his neighbors’ complaints stem from signs Robbs set up in the right of way, as well as a large “Grand Opening” sign his neighbor said blocked his view when he was driving.

“This was one of the hardest years I’ve ever had,” Robbs said. “Neighbors have made it so difficult. I didn’t realize all the signs had to be 10 feet back from the curb according to city code. The small signs were in the right of way, which I have since moved them back.”

Robbs said the neighbor has threatened him and put a “closed” sign in front of his “Grand Opening” sign to try to stop people from using his private drive. In response, Robbs put out a sign calling his neighbor a “Karen” out of spite. He has also added more video cameras to aim at the home as well as added security.

“Someone offered me the sign to put up, because they had issues with their neighbor,” he said. “I put it up for an afternoon, and I wanted to take the high road, so I took it down yesterday afternoon. It was only up for a few hours.”

Robbs brought the complaints before the Washington city council and assured them he was working with the police chief. Council member Steve Gault told Robbs to remove the “Karen” sign.

Now that Robbs had moved all the signs to be posted legally and taken down the “Karen” sign, he hoped this issue would start to fizzle out, so they could sell their fireworks and enjoy the holiday.

“He definitely doesn’t like me being set up here,” Robbs said of his neighbor. “And the threats and him calling the police are proof of that.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim

Latest News

Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally
Officers arrested 38-year-old Jeromy Griffith on charges of third degree sexual abuse and...
Police credit Muscatine citizens for stopping sexual assault, man arrested
Iowa reports 6 COVID-19 death, 74 more cases Thursday
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell pleads not guilty
People line-up down the street for free food provided as part of a Juneteenth Celebration in...
Iowa City to recognize Juneteenth as official city holiday for first time