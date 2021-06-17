Show You Care
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

By Brian Tabick
Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - “This was one of the hardest years I’ve ever had,” said David Robbs, owner of World’s Cheapest Fireworks in Washington. “The neighbors have made it so difficult.”

David Robbs has had his tent in a Washington parking lot for the last three days, and in that time, the police were called six separate times. Robbs said his neighbors’ complaints stem from signs Robbs set up in the right of way as well as a large “Grand Opening” sign his neighbor said blocked his view when he was driving.

“I didn’t realize all the signs had to be 10 feet back from the curb according to city code,” he said. “The small signs were in the right of way, which I have since moved them back.”

Robbs said the neighbor has threatened him and put a “closed” sign in front of his “Grand Opening” sign to try to stop people from using his private drive. In response, Robbs put out a sign calling his neighbor a “Karen” out of spite. He has also added more video cameras to aim at the home as well as added security.

“Someone had a sign, and they offered it to me because they had issues with their neighbor,” he said. “I put it up for the afternoon and took it back down because I wanted to take the high ground.”

Robbs brought the complaints before the city council and assured them he was working with the police chief. Councilmember Steve Gault told Robbs to remove the “Karen” sign. Now that Robbs had moved all the signs to be posted legally and taken down the “Karen” sign, he hoped this issue would start to fizzle out so they could sell their fireworks and enjoy the holiday.

“I’m kind of sad because it hurts my business, and it looks better celebration July 4 where he doesn’t want fireworks people around here to buy fireworks,” he said.

