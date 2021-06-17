Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fire, explosion force evacuation of 2 Marshalltown homes

(KFDA)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown authorities say an early morning house fire and subsequent explosion Thursday forced the evacuation of two homes.

Officials say the fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, and police arrived to see flames coming from one home.

Within minutes, an explosion occurred that intensified the fire and spread the flames to a home next door.

Officers were able to alert the occupants of the second home and get them safely out of the house.

Firefighters later confirmed that the occupants of both houses were safe.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

Man who failed to show for DUI fatality sentencing sought
Drought Monitor Update on June 17, 2021.
Drought conditions worsen across eastern Iowa
Bruce Teague (left) is sworn in as the new mayor of Iowa City at the Iowa City city hall...
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague to announce re-election campaign for city council spot
Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally