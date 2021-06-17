Fire, explosion force evacuation of 2 Marshalltown homes

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown authorities say an early morning house fire and subsequent explosion Thursday forced the evacuation of two homes.

Officials say the fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, and police arrived to see flames coming from one home.

Within minutes, an explosion occurred that intensified the fire and spread the flames to a home next door.

Officers were able to alert the occupants of the second home and get them safely out of the house.

Firefighters later confirmed that the occupants of both houses were safe.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.

