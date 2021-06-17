Show You Care
A few storms early, then hot with a chance of severe weather tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few isolated showers or storms to push south across our area through 9am. Once they are either rained out or move out entirely, temperatures will soar. Current data continues to suggest highs will be well into a 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect today for locations along and south of I-80 for the potential of heat index values of 100 or higher. Tonight, a cold front moves across eastern Iowa and with this much heat built up, there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms, especially over the northern half of the area. In addition to that, heavy rainfall of an inch or more may also occur. The bottom line is to stay aware of the thunderstorm risk later tonight, especially in regard to strong wind. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the activity is off to the east and we’ll generally see quiet conditions through Saturday. There’s another chance of storms on Sunday.

