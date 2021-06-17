Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Editors of Hong Kong newspaper arrested under security law

Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong Thursday, June 17, 2021. Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of Apple Daily under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to local media reports. Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported Thursday that national security police arrested Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have used a sweeping national security law to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers.

Thursday’s arrests were the first time the legislation has been used against the press, in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.

Police said they had evidence that more than 30 articles published by Apple Daily played a “crucial part” in what they called a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong.

Apple Daily said that the move left it “speechless” but vowed to continue its reporting.

The newspaper has long been one of the most outspoken defenders of Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Vigil planned for victims killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute
Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.
Dedicated to his job, man walks 17 miles to work
China successfully sends three astronauts to the country’s space station.
Chinese crew enters new space station on 3-month mission
People line-up down the street for free food provided as part of a Juneteenth Celebration in...
Iowa City to recognize Juneteenth as official city holiday for first time