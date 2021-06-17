Dubuque County health officials consider putting an end to Kennedy Mall vaccination site

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials in Dubuque County are considering shutting down the county’s biggest vaccination site in Kennedy Mall.

The site has been open since February, but health officials say they are evaluating whether there is still a need for it. Currently, the site is only operating on Fridays. There are only two providers vaccinating there: UnityPoint Health-Finley and the Visiting Nurse Association. Finley, though, is leaving soon.

“The POD has done everything that we wanted it to do since we started it in February; it was a consistent location,” Patrice Lambert, Dubuque County Public Health’s director, said. “That was were all of our vaccine providers basically started at and continued all the way through last month.”

Lambert explained most providers decided to leave, primarily, because of staffing issues and a decrease in the number of people walking in. However, last Friday 191 people went to the site to get vaccinated. Half of those got their first shots.

Lambert said health officials have also decided to take vaccines on the road.

“We did not want people to come to where we were, we wanted to go where they were, and we found that to be very successful,” she mentioned. “So that was one of the turning points with the incident management team to think, ‘Do we even need to continue with this POD?’.”

Cost is also a concern. Lambert said the county does not have to pay rent, but it does have to pay utilities.

“And with the hot conditions that we are having right now, the air conditioners are not working at its full speed,” she pointed out. “I mean, we are still getting some air, but we do not want people to be uncomfortable while they are getting their vaccine and plus even looking at the staff.”

The lease for the Kennedy Mall site expires at the end of the month. Lambert said, though, they are still considering the possibility of also extending the lease. She added the incident management team is currently evaluating the number of people coming in to get their shots and what it is costing the city and county to keep the site up and running.

