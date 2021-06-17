Drought conditions worsen across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drought conditions have worsened across eastern Iowa with the latest Drought Monitor update on June 17, 2021.

Portions of Winneshiek, Allamakee, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, Clayton, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Hardin, Grundy, Blackhawk, Buchanan, and Marshall counties are now under severe drought conditions where rainfall deficits are between 7-9″ this year.

Moderate drought conditions now go from Dubuque, northern portions of Linn County, as far west as Tama and down south to Oskaloosa.

Only 5% of the state is not under any sort of drought conditions which is the far southeastern portion. To put it in perspective, last week 9% of the state of Iowa was under severe drought conditions and now 40% of the state is under that category.

To keep up with these deficits, we would need to collect 1-2″ of rainfall a week, which means we would need to double or triple that for multiple weeks to start to cut down those deficits.

