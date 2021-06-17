Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Drought conditions worsen across eastern Iowa

Drought Monitor Update on June 17, 2021.
Drought Monitor Update on June 17, 2021.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drought conditions have worsened across eastern Iowa with the latest Drought Monitor update on June 17, 2021.

Portions of Winneshiek, Allamakee, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, Clayton, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Hardin, Grundy, Blackhawk, Buchanan, and Marshall counties are now under severe drought conditions where rainfall deficits are between 7-9″ this year.

Moderate drought conditions now go from Dubuque, northern portions of Linn County, as far west as Tama and down south to Oskaloosa.

Only 5% of the state is not under any sort of drought conditions which is the far southeastern portion. To put it in perspective, last week 9% of the state of Iowa was under severe drought conditions and now 40% of the state is under that category.

To keep up with these deficits, we would need to collect 1-2″ of rainfall a week, which means we would need to double or triple that for multiple weeks to start to cut down those deficits.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

Severe weather potential
Hot afternoon, strong to severe storms possible tonight
kcrg wx
A few storms early, then hot with a chance of severe weather tonight
First Alert Forecast
Heat Builds as Do Storm Chances
Look for another warm, sunny afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Thursday looks...
Sunny and quiet today, but hot with storm chances Thursday