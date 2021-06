CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a good day for a demolition.

Construction crews started taking down Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The building is the first of 10 schools the Cedar Rapids Community School District is closing.

West Willow School will now go up right behind the Coolidge site, with the goal of opening up for students this fall.

