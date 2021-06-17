Belle Plaine issues water restrictions due to drought conditions

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) - As of noon on Thursday, residents of Belle Plaine are under water restrictions due to drought conditions.

The water restrictions limit the watering of lawns to new sod only and bans the washing of cars and boats.

The city has its own water service from five different wells, including an emergency deep well that has not been tapped yet.

