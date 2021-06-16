Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo school board votes to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School Board voted on Tuesday to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium.

This is according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The field at 1115 West 5th Street has been there for 99 years.

The Board of Education is now seeking bids to demolish the facility and replace it with a playground and other uses for Irving Elementary School.

The project will cost an estimated $140,000 and is expected to be done in August.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

Iowa Vaccine Alerts Twitter.
Iowa COVID-19 vaccine alerts Twitter account shuts down
Iowa City downtown block party.
Iowa City Downtown Block Party returns in July
Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
Xavior Harrelson Reward Money