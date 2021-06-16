Waterloo school board votes to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School Board voted on Tuesday to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium.

This is according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The field at 1115 West 5th Street has been there for 99 years.

The Board of Education is now seeking bids to demolish the facility and replace it with a playground and other uses for Irving Elementary School.

The project will cost an estimated $140,000 and is expected to be done in August.

