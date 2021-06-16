Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo man back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man is back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago.

Steven Peterson, 41, was convicted of killing a person in 1997.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports Peterson was serving time for unrelated burglary and weapons charges when he disappeared in April 2020.

He had left the Waterloo Residential Facility for orientation at a new job, but never showed up.

Police arrested him Monday.

A jury convicted Peterson of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of an 83-year-old man.

He finished serving his time for that case in 2014, but was arrested the following year for burglary.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A fire destroyed decades of work at a business in Lake City, Iowa.
Fire destroys pipe organ making business in western Iowa
The 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting and killing his mother, father and sister...
Cedar Rapids man accused of killing family members makes initial court appearance
A Waterloo man is back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago.
Waterloo man back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago