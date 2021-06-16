Waterloo man back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man is back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago.

Steven Peterson, 41, was convicted of killing a person in 1997.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports Peterson was serving time for unrelated burglary and weapons charges when he disappeared in April 2020.

He had left the Waterloo Residential Facility for orientation at a new job, but never showed up.

Police arrested him Monday.

A jury convicted Peterson of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of an 83-year-old man.

He finished serving his time for that case in 2014, but was arrested the following year for burglary.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.