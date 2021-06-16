Vigil planned for victims killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friends of the Jackson family are planning a candlelight vigil for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Kennedy High School.

It comes after three members of the family were killed in a shooting at 4414 Oak Leaf Court NE on Tuesday.

The victims were Jan Perry Jackson, 61, Melissa Ferne Jackson, 68, and Sabrina Hana Jackson, 19. A fourth family member, Alexander Ken Jackson, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated and released from the hospital.

As a result of a day-long investigation, officials believe that Alexander was the person who allegedly used a gun to shoot his father, mother, and sister. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

