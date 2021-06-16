Test Iowa operations coming to an end

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Test Iowa, the state’s free, large-scale COVID-19 testing program will end operations in July.

Staggered closing of its drive-thru testing sites and clinic locations statewide will occur over the next five weeks.

The five state-operated drive-thru locations will close when testing concludes at 4:00 P.M. on the following days:

Wednesday, June 23rd: Pottawattamie County (3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs)

Thursday, June 24th: Linn County (Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids)

Friday, June 25th: Black Hawk County (4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo)

Friday, July 16th: Polk County (4475 NE 3 rd St., Des Moines)

Friday, July 16th: Scott County (North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport)

Drive-thru test sites will continue to operate Monday through Friday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., while they remain open. Hours of operation vary by clinic site.

For more information about locations, hours or scheduling a test, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov or testiowa.com.

The program was launched in April 2020.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.