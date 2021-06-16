Show You Care
Sunny and quiet today, but hot with storm chances Thursday

By Jan Ryherd
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another warm, sunny afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 80s across eastern Iowa.

Overnight, a front approaches the area and has the potential to fire off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours but won’t last long.

The rest of Thursday looks hot as highs climb back into the 90s and energy will build into the afternoon that could help in feeding strong storms Thursday night. There is a possibility the atmosphere remains capped and storms don’t get going, but if they do fire, gusty winds and heavy rain appear to be the main concerns.

As always, stay with TV-9 for continued forecast updates with this system.

