Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises