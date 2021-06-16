Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in...
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in Missoula, Mont. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Missoula is among those at risk of losing the designation.(Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP, File)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some lawmakers are trying to stop 144 U.S. cities from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” as the federal government updates its standards, doubling the minimum number of residents required in a city’s urban core to 100,000 people.

Sens. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, and Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would stop the Office of Budget and Management from making the change.

Under the federal government’s proposal, a metro area would need double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years in order to count as a metropolitan statistical area. Cities losing this status, with core populations of 50,000 to 99,000 people, would become “micropolitan” statistical areas instead.

More than a third of the current 392 metro areas would become micro areas, including state capitals such as Bismarck, N.D.; Carson City, Nevada; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Santa Fe, New Mexico; as well as the college towns of Ames, Iowa; Auburn, Alabama; Charlottesville, Va.; Lawrence, Kansas; and State College, Pennsylvania.

The lawmakers said the downgrade would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.

“Increasing the population threshold that is needed to be considered a ‘metropolitan statistical area’ would adversely affect communities in nearly every state, including South Dakota,” Thune said.

Federal statisticians recommending the change say it’s long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.

The Office of Budget and Management hasn’t said when it will make a final decision. If approved, it wouldn’t take effect until 2023.

An agency spokesman didn’t return an email or a phone call on Wednesday. The office has said the designation is purely for statistical purposes and not to be used for funding formulas, though as a practical matter, that is how it’s often used.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises