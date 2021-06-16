Quiet again today, watch for some storms tomorrow night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another sunny day in the area with highs into the 80s. Late tonight, a front gets closer to the area, which may generate a few showers or storms early tomorrow morning. Once those fizzle away, it’ll be a hot day in the 90s. By tomorrow night, the same front should ignite a respectable line of thunderstorms, which may be capable of strong winds and heavy rain. There is a risk of severe weather in the area for tomorrow night. Friday, expect fairly quiet conditions with highs into the 80s. Saturday looks great as well. By Father’s Day, another system may bring the area some rainfall. Given the ongoing drought situation, any rainfall that comes through is welcome.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.