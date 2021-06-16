Show You Care
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting

By Libbie Randall
Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a report of an alleged shooting early Tuesday morning in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court Northeast. By later Tuesday evening, no further information had been released.

Hour after the initial report, law enforcement put caution tape along the property to keep people out. They were also discouraging anyone who does not live in the neighborhood to come by and see the property involved.

Ben Horton, a neighbor, said he was shocked and sorrowed by the shooting.

“I spoke with a law enforcement official and I was concerned because we have three small children. I asked them if there was anything to be concerned about, and they assured me there was nothing they could say, or that is an issue of any kind right now,” Horton said.

Police have not released details like who called 911 or who was in the house when the shooting took place.

