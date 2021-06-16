Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More sunshine and warmth

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No change in the weather pattern through Wednesday. Highs pressure keeps things sunny and milder with highs in the middle 80s. Thursday brings a chance for showers and storms. The best chance will be late in the day and overnight. A few of these storms could bring a high wind and hail threat so be prepared. Cooler weather arrives early next week with highs in the upper 70s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

kcrg wx
Quiet again today, watch for some storms tomorrow night
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Highs today
Hot and sunny afternoon ahead