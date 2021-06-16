More sunshine and warmth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No change in the weather pattern through Wednesday. Highs pressure keeps things sunny and milder with highs in the middle 80s. Thursday brings a chance for showers and storms. The best chance will be late in the day and overnight. A few of these storms could bring a high wind and hail threat so be prepared. Cooler weather arrives early next week with highs in the upper 70s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.