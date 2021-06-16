Show You Care
Iowa reports 1 COVID-19 death, 87 more cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported one additional COVID-19-related death and 87 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

A total of 1,435,317 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,820 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,103 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,301 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,781,643 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.7 percent.

The state reported 83 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 13 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 22 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

