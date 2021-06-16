Iowa COVID-19 vaccine alerts Twitter account shuts down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man behind a Twitter account created to help Iowans find COVID-19 vaccines says the service is no longer needed.

Brian Finley set up the account “IA Vaccine Alerts” to help people find appointments when vaccines were first rolling out in the state.

The account would send out automatic alerts whenever a shot was available at different providers.

With vaccines now more readily available with no appointments needed, Finley says it’s time to shut down the account.

He says he’s received positive feedback from people all over the state.

“There’s been a lot of praise and a lot of, you know, Raygun made a shirt, I got a certificate from the state Senate, but you know it really doesn’t feel, it feels like a drop in the bucket compared to our healthcare professionals, pharmacists, the nurses, the doctors all that, that have really kind of done this thing for a year and a half now, and I did it for a couple of months,” Finley said.

At one point, more than 35,000 people followed the vaccine alerts account.

