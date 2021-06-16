Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa COVID-19 vaccine alerts Twitter account shuts down

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man behind a Twitter account created to help Iowans find COVID-19 vaccines says the service is no longer needed.

Brian Finley set up the account “IA Vaccine Alerts” to help people find appointments when vaccines were first rolling out in the state.

The account would send out automatic alerts whenever a shot was available at different providers.

With vaccines now more readily available with no appointments needed, Finley says it’s time to shut down the account.

He says he’s received positive feedback from people all over the state.

“There’s been a lot of praise and a lot of, you know, Raygun made a shirt, I got a certificate from the state Senate, but you know it really doesn’t feel, it feels like a drop in the bucket compared to our healthcare professionals, pharmacists, the nurses, the doctors all that, that have really kind of done this thing for a year and a half now, and I did it for a couple of months,” Finley said.

At one point, more than 35,000 people followed the vaccine alerts account.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

The Delta variant that ravaged India and is now dominant in the United Kingdom has been changed...
Push for COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant ramps up
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern