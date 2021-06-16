Show You Care
Iowa City recognizes Juneteenth as an official holiday

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City will now officially recognize Juneteenth as an official City holiday.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation announcing that Juneteenth will officially be observed for the first time in Iowa City history.

Juneteenth recognizes the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and 71 days after the Civil War ended.

While Juneteenth has been commemorated in Iowa City for many years, it now replaces President’s Day as a recognized City holiday, to be observed annually on June 19th.

Since that date falls on a Saturday this year, City Hall and other facilities will be closed on Friday, June 18th.

Click here for a schedule of closures.

A series of events will be held in Iowa City and throughout the area to celebrate. Click here for a complete list.

Some highlights include:

