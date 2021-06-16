Show You Care
Iowa City Downtown Block Party returns in July

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is bringing back its annual Downtown Block Party this summer.

This will be the event’s fourth year, after a break in 2020.

This year’s party will cover 14 blocks of downtown with events, happening throughout the day on July 24. Organizers say it will be the largest footprint in the event’s history.

Everything is completely free and available for all age groups.

Cups will be also sold to allow people 21 and older to purchase and take drinks into the streets.

The city will allow for open containers starting at 4 p.m.

Organizers are looking for non-profits, clubs and groups to fundraise through volunteering for the event. Groups must have at least 10 volunteers available, and can apply online here.

