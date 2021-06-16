Show You Care
Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., pauses for reporters after meeting with...
House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., pauses for reporters after meeting with the House Democratic Caucus and Biden administration officials to discuss progress on an infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders are laying the groundwork for a go-it-alone approach on President Joe Biden’s big jobs and families infrastructure plan even as the White House continues negotiating with Republicans on a scaled-back $1 trillion proposal.

A top White House adviser assured House Democrats during a closed-door session Tuesday that there would be a fresh assessment by next week on where talks stand with the Republicans.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he is moving ahead. He is set to huddle privately Wednesday with the Senate Budget Committee to prepare for July votes on a majority-rules approach to pass the $1.7 billion American Jobs Plan and $1.8 billion American Families Plan.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

