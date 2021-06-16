Show You Care
Heat Builds as Do Storm Chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure pushes east allowing a strong flow of warm air into the state. Highs on Thursday are likely to get into the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon. Two chances for storms exist with one round possible in the morning. The better chance is along a cold front pushing across eastern Iowa Thursday evening. Some of these storms could contain high wind, hail, and heavy rain. Have a good night.

