Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward

“Pretty amazing that people would give $50 for a light bulb,” said Daryl Eichenberger, the owner of Hometown Hardware.

Echenberger sold orange light bulbs over the weekend to try and raise money to donate towards 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson’s reward money.

Harrelson went missing from his hometown of Montezuma on May 27th. Law enforcement said they raised $17-thousand. Eichenberger’s sales topped nearly $1000.

“We need to find him and get him to come home or find out what happened,” he said.

The popularity of the bulbs went further than he expected.

“It was immediate,” he said. People were dropping whatever they could, $20, $30, even $100,” he said.

He said donating the bulbs was a small gesture towards trying to find the answer to the question on everyone’s mind.

“We just want to find out what happened,” he said.

