Foam brings fire at Illinois chemical plant ‘under control’

In this Satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc., a huge plume of smoke and fires can be...
In this Satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc., a huge plume of smoke and fires can be seen at the Chemtool Inc. plant near Rockton, Ill., on Monday, June 14, 2021. A private firefighting company from Louisiana was expected to begin pumping fire-suppressing foam Tuesday onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant, a day after it was rocked by an explosion and massive fires, officials said. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — An industrial firefighting team continues to battle a fire that has consumed a chemical plant in northern Illinois and forced the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.

Before pouring fire-fighting foam on the now-destroyed Chemtool plant in Rockton, Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps dug a trench around the facility and placed booms in the Rock River to prevent residual material from escaping.

Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Tuesday, the smoke plume from the fire has dissipated substantially as a result of U.S. Fire Pumps’ effort.

Absorbent booms were installed to prevent contaminants from leaking into the nearby Rock River, which the village relies on for its drinking water.

