Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fire destroys pipe organ making business in western Iowa

By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fire has destroyed a western Iowa business that made pipe organs for churches, schools and customers from around the world.

Officials say the fire at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames that caused its exterior walls to collapse.

Officials said one employee of the company was burned when he tried to put out the flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it believes the fire was started by a malfunctioning fan that caused sawdust to ignite.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders’ website says it was founded in 1974 by Lynn Dobson, a Carroll, Iowa, native who attended Wayne State College in Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Steven Peterson, 41, was convicted of killing a person in 1997. Peterson was serving time for...
Waterloo man back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago
A fire destroyed decades of work at a business in Lake City, Iowa.
Fire destroys pipe organ making business in western Iowa
The 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting and killing his mother, father and sister...
Cedar Rapids man accused of killing family members makes initial court appearance
A Waterloo man is back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago.
Waterloo man back behind bars after escaping more than a year ago