Experts warn Iowans about fireworks amid extremely dry weather conditions

By KCCI
Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials are sending a warning about launching fireworks in extremely dry weather conditions.

As Iowa’s hot, dry weather continues, items from bottle rockets to snakes are on sale.

A fireworks shop near Des Moines opened just three days ago. It says it’s already seeing a lot of sales.

Workers at Iowa Fireworks Company say last year was a good year for business, and this year looks the same.

They say they always warn customers about firework safety, but especially now during this drought.

Doug Richardson with the Norwalk Fire Department says small fireworks cause the most issues. That includes sparklers, bottle rockets, and firecrackers.

“We don’t want to be the fun hater or Debbie Downer in this,” Richardson said. “We just want to make sure that adults are engaged with these children and that there is adult supervision at all times.”

Richardson says the dry conditions can be a perfect storm to start a fire.

He advises people to have water on hand if they plan to launch off fireworks.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

