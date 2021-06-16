Eastern Iowa golf trick-shot-artist still wows, inspires at 63-years-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They say age is just a number, and nobody is a better example of that statement than Cedar Rapids author, trick-shot-artist, and acrobatic golf comedian Joey O.

“When I was a little boy, at age four, my mom and dad took me on a circus,” Joey O said. “I remember looking in my mom’s beautiful eyes and it planted a wonderful thought in my mind, right then and there, to bring happiness to people. And I focused on it ever since I was a little boy. And that’s exactly what I do now.”

Joey O was captain of his high school golf team at Cedar Rapids Washington, and went on to play college golf at Kirkwood.

But he was really attracted to entertaining, and golf trick-shots, and for the past 40 plus years Joey has traveled around the country performing his act.

He demonstrated his golf prowess by hitting perfectly straight drives down the fairway with a club head taped to the end of a garden hose, rather than using a normal driver. Oh, and he did it while balancing on top of a big prop ball.

“You ever feel like wrapping your driver around a tree?” he joked as he bent the garden hose.

Joey said he does a lot of tour events, like the Phoenix open.

“I sure get a lot of compliments from the pros, which is very flattering,” he said. “One time I was doing the show, the Bob Hope classic, and Arnold Palmer came and Orel Hershiser and Jerry Pate came up to me after the show (and asked), ‘what do you do to work out?’ I was just so flattered, ‘I was like you’ve got to be kidding me.’”

Joey is now 63-years-old, and what he can continue to do at his age is simply amazing.

“One of my favorite sayings is never let age be your gage, or never let age be your cage - either one. Just have to keep moving forward. You can’t let an old person move in up here,” he said, pointing to his head. “I love what I do, I love training, I love people making people smile. I get inspired to inspire other people. Can you imagine in 37 years, when I’m 100, how much better I’ll hit the ball? Cause I’m better now than I was in my previous 63 years.”

Joey hasn’t slowed down one bit. He just published his 8th book titled ‘Using Your Intelligence Intelligently.’

And you’ll find him practicing on the range at St. Andrews every morning to make sure he can continue to pull off astounding trick shots.

“I’ve hit so many golf balls in my life,” he said. “In fact, I was talking to a golf pro once, and I said I think I’ve missed more golf shots than anybody alive, and he said, ‘no Joey you’ve missed more golf shots than anybody has ever taken!’”

