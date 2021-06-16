Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque Regional Airport staff looking for public input on new renovations plan

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport is looking to improve air traffic flow and add a cargo facility in the upcoming years as part of the airport’s master plan.

The plan is supposed to help the airport meet trends and aviation demands for the next 20 years.

Todd Dalsing, the airport’s director, said the Federal Aviation Administration recommends that public use facilities, such as the Dubuque Regional Airport, update their master plan every seven to 10 years or as local aviation conditions change.

“Right now we are a little bit landlocked,” Dalsing said. “A lot of our development has already occurred on the east side of the airfield and, just due to the terrain, we do not have a lot more room for expansion, so any expansion we will do is going to have to be on the west side of the field and, obviously, any expansion means economic development. Not only for the airport, but for the community.”

The project would cost close to $560,000. The FAA provides 90% of the project funding, with the remaining 10% coming from the city of Dubuque. That means the city would pay around $56,000.

The plan proposes extending one of the runways, adding a cargo facility and corporate-type hangars, and the construction of a new taxiway. It also looks at relocating the control tower.

“Our existing air traffic control tower, I am not sure of the exact year, but I can tell you is getting very aged,” Dalsing said. “So, part of any good planning process, you want to look at, not only its current location but the alternate locations where they might be able to get a better visual of the airport environment.”

Right now there are three possible areas identified in the plan: the current location, one near the new terminal, and another on the west side of the airfield.

Airport staff is currently seeking public input on the plan. Those interested in providing feedback can check out the plan here. Dalsing said they will most probably allow people to send feedback up until the last week of July.

The master plan will go to the Dubuque City Council for approval sometime between September and October.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

Iowa Vaccine Alerts Twitter.
Iowa COVID-19 vaccine alerts Twitter account shuts down
Iowa City downtown block party.
Iowa City Downtown Block Party returns in July
Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)
Waterloo school board votes to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium
Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
Xavior Harrelson Reward Money