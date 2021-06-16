Dubuque Regional Airport staff looking for public input on new renovations plan

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport is looking to improve air traffic flow and add a cargo facility in the upcoming years as part of the airport’s master plan.

The plan is supposed to help the airport meet trends and aviation demands for the next 20 years.

Todd Dalsing, the airport’s director, said the Federal Aviation Administration recommends that public use facilities, such as the Dubuque Regional Airport, update their master plan every seven to 10 years or as local aviation conditions change.

“Right now we are a little bit landlocked,” Dalsing said. “A lot of our development has already occurred on the east side of the airfield and, just due to the terrain, we do not have a lot more room for expansion, so any expansion we will do is going to have to be on the west side of the field and, obviously, any expansion means economic development. Not only for the airport, but for the community.”

The project would cost close to $560,000. The FAA provides 90% of the project funding, with the remaining 10% coming from the city of Dubuque. That means the city would pay around $56,000.

The plan proposes extending one of the runways, adding a cargo facility and corporate-type hangars, and the construction of a new taxiway. It also looks at relocating the control tower.

“Our existing air traffic control tower, I am not sure of the exact year, but I can tell you is getting very aged,” Dalsing said. “So, part of any good planning process, you want to look at, not only its current location but the alternate locations where they might be able to get a better visual of the airport environment.”

Right now there are three possible areas identified in the plan: the current location, one near the new terminal, and another on the west side of the airfield.

Airport staff is currently seeking public input on the plan. Those interested in providing feedback can check out the plan here. Dalsing said they will most probably allow people to send feedback up until the last week of July.

The master plan will go to the Dubuque City Council for approval sometime between September and October.

