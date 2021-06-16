Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises