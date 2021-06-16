Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his mother, father and sister at the home at 4414 Oak Leaf Court NE on Tuesday morning has made his initial court appearance.

In court documents, officials said Alexander Jackson called 911 and reported he and his dad had been shot by a male intruder.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found the bodies of Jan Jackson, 61, Melissa Jackson, 68, and Sabrina Jackson, 19.

Investigators said they found a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle inside the home that they believe was the weapon used to shoot the victims.

Jackson told investigators he woke to the sound of gunfire and was shot in the foot during a struggle with a masked man. Jackson said he and his father had left the rifle on the fireplace after cleaing it the previous night.

Officials said they found no signs of forced entry or any indication the residence had been burglarized.

Jackson denied shooting his family members, but admitted his father told him to find a job or move out of the home.

A vigil for the victims is planned for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kennedy High School.

