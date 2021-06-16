AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

BALDWIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that a missing and endangered boy from Baldwin in Jackson County has been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued earlier on Tuesday evening.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Abel Lee Keil, 5, was located safe in Anamosa within two hours of the alert being issued. The suspected abductors, Jeremy John Keil, 46, and Amy Lynn Burick, 35, have been taken into custody.

Officials initially believed it was headed toward Clinton or Davenport and believe the abduction took place at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Abel Lee Keil, 5. (Pollpeter Dean | Courtesy: Iowa DPS)

Jeremy John Keil, 46, left, and Amy Lynn Burick, 35, right. (Courtesy: Iowa DPS)

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

